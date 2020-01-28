Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

