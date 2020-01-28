Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $121.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

