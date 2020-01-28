Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.93. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.