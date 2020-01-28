Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.11. 21,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,515. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

