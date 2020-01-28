Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.13. 55,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,194. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,744.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

