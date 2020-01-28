Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $63,812.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,402. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lawrence West acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 292,030 shares in the company, valued at $324,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,867,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,652 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

