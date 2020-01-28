GoldMint (MNTP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $477.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $242,869.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

