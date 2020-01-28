Goldman Sachs Group Increases AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target to GBX 5,200

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,353.89 ($57.27).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

LON:AVV opened at GBX 5,020 ($66.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,765.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,177.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.01. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,694 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,235 ($68.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.