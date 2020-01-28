Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.50 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

