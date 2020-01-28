Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. 371,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

