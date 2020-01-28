Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 8,782 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 6,954.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth $49,689,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $24,646,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Metlife by 68.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,197,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after acquiring an additional 487,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 963,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

