Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $13.88 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 246,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $109,487,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $80,482,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $75,848,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

