Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.34 Million Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 4,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $44.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1558 dividend. This is an increase from Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

