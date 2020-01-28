Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $17.41 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of NTRS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,521. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

