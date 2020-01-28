Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.63. 43,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.