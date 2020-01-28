Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

