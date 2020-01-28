Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 664 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $38,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ecolab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $198.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.11 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.