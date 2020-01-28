Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 3,556 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 206,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.92. 812,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.