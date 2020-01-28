Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 100 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,930,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.04. 41,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.