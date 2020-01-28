GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $129,468.00 and $565.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,064.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01905201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.04 or 0.04055753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00648447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00124356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00729595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009951 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00618274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,850,203 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

