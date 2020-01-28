Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.98

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $9.81. Global X MSCI Greece ETF shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2,499 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREK. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,404,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000.

