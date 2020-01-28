Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $14.99. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 16,277 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.20% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

