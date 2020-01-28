Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.74

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 31647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

