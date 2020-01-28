Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Global Invacom Group Ltd (LON:GINV) was down 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15,364% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

