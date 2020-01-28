Glencore’s (GLEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 274.19 ($3.61).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 227.60 ($2.99). 27,353,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion and a PE ratio of 36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.