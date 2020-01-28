Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,578.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

