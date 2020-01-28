George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.33

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.33 and traded as low as $106.29. George Weston shares last traded at $107.96, with a volume of 123,611 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.45. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 494.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.85.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 7.7800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 954.13%.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

