Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.65. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$26.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

