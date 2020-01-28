GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $555,006.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001939 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00647451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000941 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007550 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

