GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) to Issue GBX 1.55 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GABI opened at GBX 107.02 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 42.22 and a current ratio of 42.23.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

