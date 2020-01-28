FY2020 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reduced by Analyst

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of SBCF opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

