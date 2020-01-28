FY2019 Earnings Forecast for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
About SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
