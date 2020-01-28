Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $201,000 Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CVLY opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

In other news, COO Craig L. Kauffman bought 10,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

