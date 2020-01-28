Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 611 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. 3,427,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,121,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

