Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New $544,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 28,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,869,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 920,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

