Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 22,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $301,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $180.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

