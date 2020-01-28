Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 17,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.