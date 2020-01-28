Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of KO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

