Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $20.20 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 9.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,199,756 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $109.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

