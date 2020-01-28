Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 328.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Adobe by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.50. 69,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $355.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.