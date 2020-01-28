Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 7.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.90, approximately 44,468,117 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 24,909,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,130,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,834,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

