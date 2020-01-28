Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 1,630,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,369 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 939,833 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 833,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 406,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,505,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.