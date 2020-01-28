Ford Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 161.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 0.7% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.81. 1,318,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.02. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

