Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ford Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,714. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $207.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

