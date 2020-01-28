Ford Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ford Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,222,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

