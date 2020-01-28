Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Sells 18,144 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

