Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 405 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 396,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,019,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA EPP traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 14,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

