Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.