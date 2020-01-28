Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,012. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

