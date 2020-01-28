Footballcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. Footballcoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $19,693.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Footballcoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footballcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footballcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.